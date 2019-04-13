Rosario "Roy" Cina passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. He was 88 years old born on August 3, 1930. Father of Robin Cina Auer, Roy Ann Cina Schmitt (Robby), and the late Jeffrey Cina and Gregory Cina. Brother of Nick Cina, Lucille Cina Kelley, and the late Frank Cina (Barbara), Rosalie Cina Venti, Josie Cina Briant, Jane Cina Beyda, Angie Cina Faucheaux, Lena Cina Kobes, and Marie Cina Belletto. He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. Roy was a proud firefighter with the NOFD. He was employed by Eustis Engineering before his retirement. Roy loved life and was an avid Saints fan. He loved working with his hands and boiling crawfish with friends and family while listening and signing along with his Frank Sinatra records. Roy was much loved by his friends and family alike, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him, especially his longtime partner, Gina Glaser. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 12 PM. Visitation will begin at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Lake Lawn Park. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary