Obituary Condolences Flowers Rosario Dalida Abad, age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 4, 2019. Born in Illocos Norte, Pasuquin in The Philippines. She is preceded in death by her husband Domingo L. Abad, her mother Adelaida Cacal Dalida, her father Primitivo Dalida, her brother Teodoro Dalida, and her sister Ana Dalida Lajom. Rosario is survived by her brother Dr. Apolinario C. Dalida (Hely Dalida), brother-in-law Gen. Fidal Lajom (Ana Dalida), cousin Arsie Pettit, neice Cherry Ann Lajom Palacio (Randie Palacio), nephew Alex Lajom, children Eric Abad (Julie), Jon Abad (Marianne), Jenny Saez (Chris Omar), nephew Daniel Dalida, and her grandchildren Isa, Brennan, Jaxon, Oliver, Jeremy, and Josh. Ambitious from the start, Rosario Dalida Abad was a retired public school teacher. She taught school for 47 years, starting in 1955 and retired in 2002. She taught on 2 continents; Asia & North America; and in 3 countries: The Philippines, Canada, and The United States of America. She arrived in Ottawa, Canada in October 1966 at the age of 30, single and unattached. She taught 6th grade in the government supported Catholic school in Sudbury, Ontario. In the summer of 1966, she travelled by train with her uncle Lucio Cacal from Ottawa, Canada to New Orleans Louisiana. She lived with her 2 uncles (brothers of her mother) and her Aunt on St. Maurice Ave. in the 9th ward. She applied for a teaching job in New Orleans, but she was told that only American citizens were allowed to teach in Orleans parish. Armed with highly favorable recommendations from principles in Manila, Philippines and Canada, she was accepted to teach in St. Bernard parish. She was then the first and only Filipino teacher in the entire state of Louisiana. In May of 1969, she met her future husband, a sailor in the U.S. Navy. In June of the same year, Domingo Abad and Rosario Dalida were married at the Chapel in Belle Chasse Naval Air Station. In the early 70's, Rosario was a wife, mother, and school teacher in New Orleans public schools. Her husband was assigned duty during the height of the Vietnam war. She raised her children in the absence of her husband. She became involved in the Filipino-American associations. She was an officer of the Kapit-Bahay organization, founded by the late Sam Vallette, for military families in the New Orleans area. Together with Sam Vallette and the other officers, Kapit-Bahay became very successful. An organization that brought families together with huge picnics and dance parties. She led the initiative to recognize young men and women of the Filipino-American community of New Orleans. She recieved Leadership awards and was named "Woman of the Year" for her untiring contributions to the Filipino community. She organized the Mother of Perpetual Help prayer community and has helped coordinate it for over 30 years. She was a past President of Kapit-Bahay, Philippine-American Sports Association, and Philippine-American Women's Association of Louisiana. In 1981, she was awarded a plaque recognized as one of the most outstanding Louisiana educators. Included in Who's Who in America 1988-1989, 1989-1990, and 1995-1996. Recieved a Certificate of Recognition from the State of Louisiana for her years of dedicated service to the New Orleans public school system. Memorial service will be held at 10am Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Holy Name of Mary Church located at 400 Verret St. New Orleans in Old Algiers. Immediately following, her burial will take place at 12:30 pm at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery located at 34888 Grantham College Dr. Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries