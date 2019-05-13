Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rose Lynn Funeral Services 1870 Cabanose Ave Lutcher , LA 70071 (225)-869-0000 Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Ann Rome Brady was born on October 21, 1938 and passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019. She was a native of Paulina, Louisiana, and most recently a resident of Houston, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, George J. Rome, Sr. and Rose Mae Rome and her sister, Kathleen Rome Miller. She is survived by her brother, George Rome Jr., and her daughter, Becky Brady Eisenberg; son-in-law, Philip Eisenberg and grandchildren, Rachel Helen Eisenberg and Evan George Eisenberg. Also survived by nieces, Rhonda Rome Baldone and Denise Miller Young; nephews, George Rome III, Charles Miller, and David Miller, along with great nieces and nephews. Rose Ann gave 100% in all aspects of her life, graduating as valedictorian from Lutcher High School in 1956. She worked various jobs, and was a long-standing employee of Kaiser Chemical and Aluminum, and later LaRoche Industries. Rose was a very active member of St. Joan of Arc church in LaPlace. She was a volunteer with the Ladies' Altar Society, the Thrift Shop, as well as working every year at the St. Joan of Arc Spring Fair. She was also an avid volunteer at her daughter's elementary and high schools, and was active in her community as a member of American Business Women's Association and St. John Ministry of Care. She could be counted on to volunteer for any community/charitable fund-raiser, and if she told you she would be there, you knew she would be. Rose Ann loved LSU football, fishing, gardening, traveling, and her grandchildren. She spent many Saturdays tailgating and cheering for her Tigers, and spent a memorable LSU/FSU game in a wheelchair in 1982, where the Tigers earned an Orange Bowl bid. Many hours were spent in her flower beds tending to her numerous plants. Even though she couldn't swim, she loved being on the water, and if the fish were biting she wouldn't want to leave that spot. 