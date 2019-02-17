Rose Baldassaro McGee entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the age of 86. Daughter of the late Casina Baldassaro and Octavia Baldassaro. Beloved mother of Valeria Lewis (Darrel Lewis, Sr.). Grandmother of Ericka Rodriguez (Kristian Rodriguez), Dara Vado (Christopher Vado) and Darrel Lewis, Jr. (Kristy Hyde). Sister of Joseph and the late August, Peter, Salvador, Vincent, Nuniz, Lena, Sarah, Tina, Mary and Lucy. Rose was a lifelong resident of Marrero, LA. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 10AM until 1:30PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 1:30PM. Interment will be in Hook and Ladder Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com.
