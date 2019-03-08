The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Mothe Funeral Home Algiers
1300 Vallette Street
Algiers, LA 70114
(504) 366-4343
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Barracco Arceneaux Obituary
Rose Barracco Arceneaux peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Jimmie M. Arceneaux, Sr. Daughter of the late Curtis Barracco and Olivia Briggs. Loving mother of Julie Clayton (Paul), Jacquelyn Snelling (DeWayne) and Jimmie M. Arceneaux, Jr. (Christa). Loving grandmother of Heather Clayton, Rachel Arceneaux and Eric Arceneaux. Sister of the late Darlene Greco and Curtis Barracco, Jr. Rose is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was born in New Orleans, LA and a resident of Gretna, LA for 52 years. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Algiers Methodist Church, 637 Opelousas Street, Algiers, LA 70114 in memory of Rose. Family and friends are invited to attend the memorial visitation and memorial services at Algiers United Methodist Church, 637 Opelousas Street, Algiers, LA on Sunday, March 10, 2019 beginning at 2PM. MOTHE FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019
