Rose Danna Gilbert, age 95, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 after a long illness. Wife of the late Leroy Gilbert. Loving mother of Jacqueline Riché (the late L.J.) and Thomas Gilbert. Devoted grandmother of Brigitte Rener (Pablo) and Stephanie Kavanaugh (Jesse) and 2 great grandchildren, Presley and Ella. Sister of Sal Danna (Doris). Proceeding her in death were her parents, Vincent Danna and Beatrice Danna and siblings, Vincent Danna, Phillip Danna, Laura Knight, Tony Danna, Seraphine Plough, Joseph Danna, Belle Danna and Johnny Danna. Rosie was a parishioner of Our Lady of Divine Providence Church. Rosie was kind, loving and fun. Nothing was more important to her than her family, faith and making sure everyone ate too much, especially ice cream. She will be deeply missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., near Clearview Pkwy., in Metairie, LA on Friday, April 12, 2019 beginning at 10:30 AM with a Funeral Mass to follow at 12:30 PM in Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home's chapel. Interment will be in Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to in Rosie's memory. The online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary