Rose Mae Owens Randle entered peacefully into eternal rest at her residence on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the age of 89. She was a native and resident of New Orleans, LA. Rose was a retired Nursing Assistant. She was a member of Ashbury United Methodist Church. Loving mother of Debra (Leroy) Causay of Chicago, IL, Anthony Randle, Adrienne Briggs, Kathleen Roberson and the late Wilbert Randle. Grandmother of the late Anthony Randle Jr. Great-grandmother of the late Malik Causay. Daughter of the late Eugene Ross Sr. and Ellen King Nevil. Stepdaughter of the late Joseph Nevil Sr. Sister of Larry (Beverly) Nevil, Doris Sullen. Nellie Amedee of Mesa, AZ, Maxine Franklin, and the late Wilbert Owens, Burnell Nevil, Warren Ross Sr., Johnnie Nevil, Eugene Ross Sr., and Joseph Nevil Jr. She was preceded in death by the father of her children the late John C. Riley. Rose is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. The family would like the express their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Passages Hospice. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St, Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 22 to June 23, 2019