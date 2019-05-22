Rosella DeSoto Hebert, age 88, beloved wife of the late Edward Joseph Hebert, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019. Survived by her children, Dennis Hebert, Deborah Weems (John Palazzo), and Nancy Wyant (Thomas Wyant). "Rosie" is the beloved Grandmother to Jennifer Lynn Stegemeyer and Stephen Stegemeyer, Tommy Weems and Thomas "TJ" Wyant, Jr. Great Grandmother to Kent "Cooley" and Brycen Stegemeyer. Rosie also had three Grand Dogs, Cookie, Frankie and Max. Rosella is the daughter of the late Telisma and Clementine DeSoto. Sister to Patsy Cantania, Sister to the late Dorothy Decote, Nettie Gremillion and Gertrude Michot. Brothers, the late, R.D., Welman, Rudy and Luther DeSoto and survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Sincere thanks to Forest Manor for their care. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, on Saturday, May 25th, 2019 at 12:00 noon, with a public visitation beginning at 10am until the time of Mass. Interment will follow the service. To view and sign the Funeral Guest Book online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019