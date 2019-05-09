Rosemary Batiste-Haydel, age 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her late parents John and Louella Batiste Jr.,4 brothers and 1 sister Lawrence, Wilbert, Laddie, Albert, and Julie Batiste. Rosemary married to the late Rogers Joseph Tousaint Haydel She is survived by her daughter Martha (Horace) Brooks Jr., and 5 grandchildren Deveney Batiste (David), Dai'Jelle Johnson (Raheem), Norris DeMarkus Johnson and the twins Dion and Daion Johnson and 2 great grandchildren, David Samson III and Diean Samson. She also leaves to cherish her siblings Maryann Darjean, devoted sister Dolores (Rufus) B Portier, loving sister Barbara (Gabriel) Williams and baby sister Patricia (Melvin) Landry Sr. Rosemary lived her life in every moment, and she enjoyed music and loved having a good time. Homegoing Celebration is Friday May 10, 2019 at St. John Baptist Parish Catholic Church for 10;00 am Mass by Rev. Robustiano Morgia celebrant. Interment in church cemetery. Hobson Brown Funeral Home entrusted with her final care, 134 Daisy St, Garyville, La 70051.

