Rosemary Bourgeois Schroeder, mother of six and the wife of the late Gerald Schroeder, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on May 22, 2019 after a short illness. She was a vibrant 95-year-old who was still driving and enjoying an active social life. Rosemary and her late husband were co-owners of Gerald Schroeder Realtor Contractor in New Orleans and Los Angeles for over sixty years. They developed many subdivisions in New Orleans, and built homes in the Hancock Park and Fremont Place area of Los Angeles. Along with residential subdivisions, the Schroeders built many commercial projects such as shopping centers and office buildings in New Orleans. They were also restauranteurs who owned RoJe Restaurant and Grand Ballroom for over 30 years. A lifelong resident of New Orleans, who during most of her adult life divided her time between a residence in New Orleans and a second home in Los Angeles, Rosemary was one of the remaining founding members of St. Pius X Church as well a lifelong parishioner. She was a dame of The Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem and was awarded from Pope John Paul II a dame of the Papal Order of Saint Gregory the Great. She was active in many charities in Los Angeles including the Social Services, the Los Angeles Orphanage Guild, the Sisters Servant of Mary, Nazareth House, St. Anne's Maternity Home, the Good Shepherd Center for Homeless Women, the Ladies of Charity and the Mission Doctors Auxiliary. Rosemary, an avid golfer for over 30 years, was a former member of Metairie Country Club, as well as the Bel-Air Country Club and the Los Angeles Country Club in California. She was also an active member of many social organizations in New Orleans such as the Daughters of the American Revolution, the National Society United States Daughters of 1812 and the Lake Terrace Garden Club. Her survivors include her six children, Gerald L. Schroeder, Jr. (Priscilla), Cheryl Schroeder Childs, Roger Schroeder, Karen Schroeder Ryan (Jack), Mark Schroeder (Tara) and Conrad Schroeder (Margie), 11 grandchildren Erik Schroeder, Heidi Schroeder, Gretchen Schroeder, Jennifer Childs, Sarah Childs Erwin (Rob), Brian Childs, Joshua Childs, Stassi Schroeder, Hunter Schroeder, Erich Schroeder and Stefan Schroeder, and 7 great grandchildren Ethan Schroeder, Alex Schroeder, Hannah Hammond, Sarah Hammond, Adam Hammond, Blake Erwin and Brody Erwin. She is the daughter of the late Rose Guarino Bourgeois and Henry Louis Bourgeois. She was the oldest of 6 children and is survived by sister Helen Bourgeois Hargis and brother Roy E. Bourgeois. She is the aunt, great aunt and great-great aunt to many more. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Pius X Church, 6666 Spanish Fort Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124, on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., with visitation starting at 10:30 a.m., followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Anne's Maternity Home, 155 N. Occidental Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026 (213-381-2931). To sign the on line guest register, please visit www.Greenwoodfuneralhome.net Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019