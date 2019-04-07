Rosemary Counts Robinson passed away on March 26, 2019 at the age of 85. She has now rejoined her late husband, Arthur Robinson, and her late daughter, Tracy R. Suer (Leo) in their heavenly home. She is survived by her loving daughters; Dana R. Goodman and Dawn R. Lemoine (Allen). She is also survived by her grandchildren; Josh Lemoine (Wendy), Jessica Goodman, Joel Lemoine, Jona Goodman Gilbert (John), Lance Suer and Tyler Suer, her great-grandchildren; Preston Arthur Lemoine and Peyton Aaron Lemoine. She was born on January 1, 1934 to the late Garland and Sophia Puckett Counts. She is also preceded in death by her sisters; June Shifflett, Peggy Gray and Martha "Martie" Garrett. Rosemary also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and family members, she will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved her. Rosemary enjoyed spending time outdoors, gardening, nourishing flowers, backyard birds, and playing golf. She also had a passion for traveling, especially to the beach. Rosemary had a strong loving faith in God. In memory of Rosemary, donations can be made to the New Life Community Church, 134 Lakewood Dr. Luling, Louisiana70070. Private services. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary