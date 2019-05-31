Rosemary Hannan LaGrange, wife of the late Paul I. LaGrange Jr., entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 24, 2019. She was 72 years of age. She will be greatly missed by her children, Rachel Padilla (Frank), Bridget Rendall (Richard), and Jarred LaGrange (Dawn). Rosemary was the loving grandmother of Matthew and Mallory Stock, Paige and Frankie Padilla, and Lana LaGrange. Great-grandmother of Nadia and Sherrod. She is survived by her sisters, Liz Baudouin (James), Josie Touchet (the late Arthur), and Patricia DuRapau (the late Scott). She was preceded in death by her brothers, the late Frank Hannan Jr., the late Nick Hannan, and the late John Hannan. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. Rosemary was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on July 5, 1946, to the late Rosalie Palazzolo Hannan and Frank T. Hannan Sr. Rosemary loved trips to the casino and going out to play Bingo. She enjoyed shopping, loved jewelry, and collected birds as a hobby. The love she felt for her children and grandchildren was undeniable, and everyone lucky enough to know her instantly fell in love with her beautiful smile, and huge heart. Everyone admired her feisty personality, and took comfort in her caring and loving ways. She loved to sing, and because of her contagious smile and friendliness, could capture the attention of anyone in a room. She was much loved by all and will never be forgotten. The family would like to pay special thanks to Heritage Manor of Slidell, especially her primary caregivers, Stacey LaBauve and Brittany Schaeffer, as well as to the staff of St. Catherine's Hospice, especially Nicole and Lynne, for their loving care and support of Rosemary in her final days. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering for Rosemary at OUR LADY OF PROMPT SUCCOR CHURCH, 2320 PARIS RD., in Chalmette on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM. A memorial Mass will be held in her honor at 11:00 AM. She will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery, in New Orleans. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Louisiana Chapter of the at www.alz.org/louisiana, or by calling 1-800-272-3900. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 31 to June 4, 2019