Rosemary Harris entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at age 98. She was born on January 23, 1921 to the late Samuel Green and Louise Collins. Wife of the late Howard Harris. Beloved Mother of Agnes Harris and the late Nathan Harris. Mrs. Harris also leaves to cherish precious memories her two grandsons, Nathan (Lela) and Shawn (Dionne) McAfee; eight great-grandchildren, Rochard, Shawn Jr., Alexis, Daija, Kishawn, Sheion, Veshawn and Amber; two great-great-grandchildren, Jamari and Mila Rose. Beloved sister of Irvin Collins, Delores Thomas, Geraldine Carr, the late Clifford Green, Alvin and Claude Collins, Ruth Crockett, Beulah Dixon, Leotha Navy, Lois Jones and Mary Monette. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life honoring Mrs. Rosemary Harris at Blessed Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1922 Poland Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70117 on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at 10 AM, Dr. Michael E. Banks, Officiating. Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Norman Mayer Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70122. Visitation 8:30 AM. Please sign guestbook online: www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 16 to Apr. 20, 2019