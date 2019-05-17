The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhodes Funeral Home
3933 Washington Ave
New Orleans, LA 70125
504-822-7162
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Route
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary J Route

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosemary J Route Obituary
Rosemary J Route departed this life on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Route Sr.; Daughter of the late Edward and Clara Silvan Jeanpierre; Loving mother of Anthony Route (Lucy), Edward Route (Yolanda), Pamela Smith (the late Edgar), and Karen Dalney (Terry); and Sister of Geraldine Dauney and Gail Demery. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, Priest and parishioners of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Employees of St. Michael Special School, Rapides Parish Public Schools along with the former Krauss Co., are all invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am on Monday May 20, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2022 St. Bernard Ave., New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be from 8:30am – 9:30am, Rosary will start at 9:30am. Interment: St. Louis #3 Cemetery, 3421 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans, LA. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 17 to May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rhodes Funeral Home
Download Now