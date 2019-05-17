Rosemary J Route departed this life on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Route Sr.; Daughter of the late Edward and Clara Silvan Jeanpierre; Loving mother of Anthony Route (Lucy), Edward Route (Yolanda), Pamela Smith (the late Edgar), and Karen Dalney (Terry); and Sister of Geraldine Dauney and Gail Demery. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, Priest and parishioners of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Employees of St. Michael Special School, Rapides Parish Public Schools along with the former Krauss Co., are all invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am on Monday May 20, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2022 St. Bernard Ave., New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be from 8:30am – 9:30am, Rosary will start at 9:30am. Interment: St. Louis #3 Cemetery, 3421 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans, LA. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 17 to May 20, 2019