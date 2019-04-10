|
Rosemary Muller Klein passed away on April 3, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Hanckes A. Klein, M.D. Mother of William A. Klein and his wife Joan. Grandmother of Cathy Kuba and her husband Jason, and Elizabeth Klein. Great-grandmother of Lauren and Emily. Daughter of Alma Stumpf Avrill and William C. Muller. Sister of the late Arthemise Walmsley and Ethel Hammel. A lifelong resident of New Orleans, she attended St. Mary's Dominican High School and graduated from H. Sophie Newcomb Memorial College. A funeral service and visitation will be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. and a funeral mass will take place at 1:00 p.m. with interment in Metairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the . The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
