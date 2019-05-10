Services Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home 3827 Canal Street New Orleans , LA 70119 (504) 482-2111 Resources More Obituaries for Rosemary Peppo Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rosemary Peppo

1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Rosemary Gomez Leingang Peppo, age 96, died peacefully on Saturday April 27,2019. Rosemary was born in Cape Gracias a Dios, Nicaragua on December 10, 1922. From her early days, Rosemary's life was an adventure. At age five, as the Nicaraguan government was preparing to seize her family's timber farm and after the tragic death of her father, Rosemary, her mother and younger brother were forced to flee to the safety of the United States. Rosemary married her first husband, Louis Michael Leingang in September 1941 shortly after Louis enlisted in the United States Army. Following the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, Louis was sent overseas and Rosemary went to work in the Higgins Boat Factory. Rosemary loved her job because she felt she was helping her country and her young soldier husband. Louis and Rosemary lived apart for almost three years during Louis' active duty in World War II. After the war, Rosemary and Louis were blessed with three children. However, in 1970, Louis suffered a heart attack and unexpectedly passed away. At the young age of 48 and after being a homemaker and dedicated mom for most of her adult life, Rosemary found herself thrust into the working world. Rosemary fell in love for the second time and married Octave Joseph (Joe) Peppo in July 1974. Together Rosemary and Joe built a beautiful life. They blended their families and filled their home with joy. They loved to entertain, traveled often and were a remarkable couple. They were happily married for 38 years until Joe died from complications of Alzheimer's. In 2012, Rosemary moved into Lambeth House and in typical Rosemary fashion, she jumped into her new life. She reigned as the Queen of Lambeth Mardi Gras. At the age of 89, she learned to play bridge and later helped organize weekly games of poker. When asked if she felt guilty winning, Rosemary's response was, "If you sit at the table, you take your chances!" Rosemary displayed grace and strength every day of her life. As a member of the "Greatest Generation," she was humble and never complained. Even after experiencing the loss of both husbands and her two sons, Rosemary remained optimistic about life. Rosemary lost her son, Gary Leingang to brain cancer in 2010, and her son, Michael Leingang, to kidney cancer in 2012. In the midst of sadness, Rosemary had an ability to find the positive. Rosemary is survived by her loving daughters, Lisa Leingang Mills (Doug), Karren Peppo Bates, Elizabeth Marion Peppo, daughters-in-law Mary Ellen Ramirez Leingang (Michael), Mona Ducote Leingang (Gary). Rosemary is also survived by her eight grandchildren Brian Bates, Michael Leingang (Susan), Chad Leingang (MiMi), David Leingang (Regina), Janet Leingang, Paul Leingang (Meghan), Caroline Mills Marshall (Conway), PJ Mills, Robby Mills as well as eight great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Daphne, Joni and the entire staff at Lambeth House, for their compassionate care of Rosemary. Each of the staff at Lambeth treated Rosemary as if she belonged to them. Their patience and kindness were greatly appreciated. Rosemary said she did not expect her golden years to be filled with such energy and fun. In fact, two days before her death, Rosemary attended happy hour with her friends. It was the way Rosemary wanted it. A funeral Mass will be held in June in the chapel at Lambeth House. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lambeth House Foundation at 150 Broadway Street, New Orleans, LA 70118. JACOB SCHOEN & SON was in charge of arrangements. To view and sign the guest book, visit www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 10 to May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries