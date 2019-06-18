Rosemary Perez Leonard, age 90, passed away on Friday June 14th, 2019. She was the devoted wife of the late Adrian J. Leonard Jr. Loving mother of Adrian J Leonard III, Rosemary L. Hirstius (William) and the late Robert G. Leonard. Sister of Francis McCauley and the late Joseph Perez. Grandmother of Adrian J. Leonard IV, Cory E. Leonard, Wendi H. Portillo, Blake W. Hirstius, William F. Hirstius IV, Kimberly H. Fraysier, and the late Christian J. Hirstius. She is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henrietta Huth Perez and Jose Antonio Perez. Her family would like to thank the dedicated staff of Beau Maison, Memory Care Assisted Living Residence, for the loving care given to their Mother. Cindy Danner, lifelong friend, thank you for loving our Mother and your faithful support during her illness. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 22nd at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA. Visitation will be held from 11:30AM-2PM with a funeral service to begin at 2PM. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park and Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to www.mda.org An online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary