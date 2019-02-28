Rosetta Jones Liretta on February 21, 2019 heard the master's call and entered into eternal rest at the age of 65 yrs. She leaves to cherish her memories a loving sister and brother Jenny L. (The Late Lawrence) Cooper, and George Alex Lirette of Houma, LA. Her niece, Raynelle E. Turner (Clifford), her nephews, Daron P. Cooper (Darlene), and Dominic Cooper of LaPlace, LA. Also survived by 3 great nieces, 4 great nephews, a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, pastors, officers, and members of The Rising Star Baptist Church of LaPlace, LA and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the homegoing celebration on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at The Rising Star Baptist Church, 620 Cardinal St. of LaPlace, LA. Pastor Donald August officiating. Visitation at the above name church from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Bardell's Mortuary of Mt. Airy, LA in charge. Information: (985)535-6837
Bardell's Mortuary
3856 Louisiana 44
Mt. Airy, LA 70076
(985) 535-6837
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019