Rosie Jane McClure answered the Lord's call and rejoined her daughter Dorothy Walter on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the age of 90. She was a native of Utica, MS. and a resident of Gretna, LA. Rosie was one of 9 children born to the union of the late Walter Lofton Sr. and Mary J. Lofton. Beloved wife of 67 years to John W. McClure. Devoted mother of Mary M. Roman. Sister of Estella Franklin, Mozella Singleton and Ethel Lee Murray. Preceded in death by 3 brothers, 2 sisters and 1 daughter. Rosie is survived by her 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers and members of Greater Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, Fulfilling the Gospel Ministries International, Greater Zionfield Worship Center and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration at Greater Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 1542 Pailet Ave., Harvey, LA on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 10:00 am. Visitation begins at 9:00 am until service time. Host Pastor Rev. Joseph, Apostle Reginald Wilson - officiating. Interment: Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Avondale, LA. Arrangements by D.W Rhodes Funeral Home 1020 Virgil St. Gretna, LA; Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guest book. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019