The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhodes Funeral Home
1020 Virgil St
Gretna, LA 70053
504-367-0621
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Greater Mt. Nebo Baptist Church
1542 Pailet Ave.
Harvey, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Greater Mt. Nebo Baptist Church
1542 Pailet Ave.
Harvey, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosie McClure
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosie Jane McClure

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosie Jane McClure Obituary
Rosie Jane McClure answered the Lord's call and rejoined her daughter Dorothy Walter on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the age of 90. She was a native of Utica, MS. and a resident of Gretna, LA. Rosie was one of 9 children born to the union of the late Walter Lofton Sr. and Mary J. Lofton. Beloved wife of 67 years to John W. McClure. Devoted mother of Mary M. Roman. Sister of Estella Franklin, Mozella Singleton and Ethel Lee Murray. Preceded in death by 3 brothers, 2 sisters and 1 daughter. Rosie is survived by her 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers and members of Greater Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, Fulfilling the Gospel Ministries International, Greater Zionfield Worship Center and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration at Greater Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 1542 Pailet Ave., Harvey, LA on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 10:00 am. Visitation begins at 9:00 am until service time. Host Pastor Rev. Joseph, Apostle Reginald Wilson - officiating. Interment: Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Avondale, LA. Arrangements by D.W Rhodes Funeral Home 1020 Virgil St. Gretna, LA; Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guest book.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rhodes Funeral Home
Download Now