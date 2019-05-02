|
|
Rosita "Mike" Tircuit Perkins peacefully entered into eternal rest on May 1, 2019. She was blessed with 80 years on this earth. Rosita was born in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Paul Tircuit, Jr. and Dorothy Fornerette Tircuit. She was a loving and devoted mother to her son Eric Perkins, daughters Toni Perkins and LaTanya P. Gibbs, and late son Robert "Robbie" Perkins. She is also survived by her sister Paulinda T. Dorothy and brothers Cyril Tircuit and Herman Tircuit, and late sister Sylvia Tircuit Mitchell and late brother Paul Tircuit, III. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Church of Christ, 4636 Elysian Fields Ave, New Orleans, LA 70122 on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Arrangements by Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Avenue; please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guest book.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019