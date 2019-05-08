The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charbonnet Family Services
4917 Judge Perez Dr
Violet, LA 70092
(504) 581-4411
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Next Generation Original Morning Star FGBC
3536 St. Ferdinand St.
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Next Generation Original Morning Star FGBC
3536 St. Ferdinand St.
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roslyn Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roslyn Marie 'Cat' Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roslyn Marie 'Cat' Williams Obituary
Roslyn Marie "Cat" Williams, the eldest of six children, entered into eternal rest on May 1, 2019, at the age of 53. She is survived by her fiance, John Emery; daughters, Unique Williams and Amber Williams; two grandchildren, Faylnn Oliver and Skylah Octave; her grandmother, Myrtle Willis; three brothers, Leonard (LaTonya) Williams, Damon (Catina) Rand, Kendall (Ariane) Rand; one sister, Crystal (Wilfred) Antoine and a host of nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Roslyn is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Lillian Rand; and one brother Earl Williams. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Next Generation Original Morning Star FGBC, 3536 St. Ferdinand St. New Orleans, LA at 10:00 A.M. Visitation begins at 9:00 A.M. Internment, Providence Memorial Park, Metairie, LA. Guestbook Online: www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Director (504) 581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charbonnet Family Services
Download Now