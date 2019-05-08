|
Roslyn Marie "Cat" Williams, the eldest of six children, entered into eternal rest on May 1, 2019, at the age of 53. She is survived by her fiance, John Emery; daughters, Unique Williams and Amber Williams; two grandchildren, Faylnn Oliver and Skylah Octave; her grandmother, Myrtle Willis; three brothers, Leonard (LaTonya) Williams, Damon (Catina) Rand, Kendall (Ariane) Rand; one sister, Crystal (Wilfred) Antoine and a host of nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Roslyn is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Lillian Rand; and one brother Earl Williams. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Next Generation Original Morning Star FGBC, 3536 St. Ferdinand St. New Orleans, LA at 10:00 A.M. Visitation begins at 9:00 A.M. Internment, Providence Memorial Park, Metairie, LA. Guestbook Online: www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Director (504) 581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 11, 2019