|
|
Rousha Leamuel Gilbert Jr. passed away on March 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Gail Marie Buras. Father to Hollie Gilbert-Arangio and the late Christopher James Gilbert. Beloved Grandfather to Landon Anthony Arangio and Ryder Lawrence Arangio. Brother to Cynthia Trahan, Cheryl Hemme and the late Kevin Gilbert. Son of the late Rousha L. Gilbert Sr. and the late Audrey Agnes Augustine. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Age 73 years, a native of Venice, LA and a resident of Harvey, LA, Hattiesburg, MS and most recently of Delray Beach, FL. Retired from Zeon Chemical where he was an industrial purchaser. He was a loving husband and very enthusiastic grandfather. He was a true southern gentleman who loved fishing, cooking and watching Saints football! Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Sunday, March 24, 2019 beginning at 1:00 PM followed by a Funeral Service at 3:00 PM from the Parlor of Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. Private family interment at a later date. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019