On Sunday June 2, 2019 Roxanne Lee Caye Sciambra, age 56 of Slidell, LA passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side. She is survived by her husband of 38 years Salvadore Sciambra Sr.; her children Salvadore Sciambra Jr. (Meagen), Leeanne Sciambra (Abraham), and Victoria Sciambra; her siblings, Percy Caye IV, Duane Caye, Robin Caye, Ramona Caye, Rebecca Caye, and Pam Bozes; and her grandchildren Caitlyn, Amaya, Albert, Emmy, Ella, Aiden, Abraham Jr., and Abrielle. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Roxanne is preceded in death by her parents Helen and Percy Caye Jr.; and her siblings Gary Caye, Percy Caye III, Wayne Caye, Wynn Caye, Cheryl Caye, and Debbie Duncan. Roxanne's family would like to invite everyone to attend the funeral on Thursday June 6, 2019 at 8 pm from the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home, 67525 Hwy 41, Pearl River, LA 70452, with visitation from 6 pm until service time.
