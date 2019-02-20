|
Roy Edward Darr, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the age of 69. He was born in Everett, PA and was a resident of St. Rose, LA. Husband of the late Joyce D. Mautemps. Father of Roy Darr, Jr., Misty Darr (Natale Maucelli), Lonnie D. "Lady" Smith, Elisha "Monique" Robertson and Johnnie D. Dupont, Jr. (Penny). Grandfather of Natale D. Foret, Julie Darr, Matthew Darr, Grady Smith III, Brandy Smith, Nicole Smith, Brittany Bell, Derek Brasseaux, Ryan Dupont, Anicka Good, Anthony Leco and the late Jay Bertucci. More than loved by Dylan Smith and 13 other great grandkids. Son of the late George E. Darr, Sr. and Theresa June Darr. Brother of George Darr, Jr., Betty Credido, Kathryn Maggard, Charlie Darr and the late Alberta Stoker, Marie Taranto, Bill Darr, Joyann Taranto and Connie Darr. Also survived by many family and extended family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Interment in Jefferson Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019