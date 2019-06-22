Forever In Our Hearts. Born in New Orleans, La. October 27, 1948. Roy Hebert, age 70, passed June 19, 2019 - at Ochsner Hospital in Kenner, La. Beloved husband of Elaine G. Hebert, father of Mrs. Shellie H.- Schmidt, Roy Hebert II. Son of the late Joyce Mehan and Earl Hebert, brother of Vicki, Jeffery, and Earl J. Hebert II. Also survived by (Grandchildren) Alexis, Monica, Jonathan, Andrea, Landyn. (Step-grandchildren) Mady, Zachary. A native of New Orleans, La. and a resident of Kenner, La. for the past 20 years. Private Memorial.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 22 to June 24, 2019