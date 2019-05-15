Roy John Dobard was born on September 27, 1951 in New Orleans, LA to parents, Leo Joseph Dobard Sr. and Eunice Ruiz Dobard. They both preceded him in death along with his brothers Kenneth Martin Dobard and Raymond Gerard Dobard. On Monday, May 6, 2019, Roy died of respiratory failure in New Orleans, LA. He is survived by his brothers, Leo Joseph Jr., Roland, Vernon and Adrian Dobard; his sisters-in-law, Rose B. Dobard and Jennetter F. Dobard. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Roy was a proud 1971 graduate of St. Augustine High School. Roy followed St. Augustine's sports programs till the day he died. He was notorious for remembering St. Augustine's football game details such as final scores, player performances and game statistics no matter what game or year was being discussed. Roy also remembered the key players for the opponent teams (Holy Cross, Brother Martin, Jesuit, Rummel, etc.) and those players' contributions to the final outcome of the games. He will probably continue to follow the Purple & Gold from above for years to come. Relatives and friends of the family are all invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, May 18, 2019 for 10:00 am at Corpus Christi-Epiphany Catholic Church, 2022 St. Bernard Ave., New Orleans, LA. Visitation begins at 8:00 am in the church. Private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Augustine High School (https://www.staugnola.org/) in memoriam of Roy J. Dobard, Class of 1971, would be appreciated. Guestbook online: www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504)581-4411. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 18, 2019