Roy L. Baham, age 73, took his wings on Friday, April 19, 2019. Roy was born July 30, 1945 in Madisonville, LA. He was a United States Army Veteran. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Monday, May 6, 2019, 10:00 AM at Professional Funeral Services, Inc., 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., NOLA. Visitation 9:00 AM until service. Interment Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Slidell, LA. He was preceded in death by his mother, Eva Baham and 2 sisters, Margarite Carter and Ella Joyce Baham, 1 brother James Cummings. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 20 years, Shirley Jackson Baham; 2 children, Timethia Rayford and Sharlette Williams; 1 sister, Deland Felder, 1 great aunt, Geraldine Mishaw; 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave. New Orleans, LA 70116 504-948-7447
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 3 to May 6, 2019