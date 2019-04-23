Roy Peter Galliano, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the age of 87. He was the husband of Elinor Fernandez Galliano for 64 years and the father of Angela Heels (Bob), Michael Galliano (Lisa), Tina Jones (Michael) and Pamela Galliano Wilcox. He is also survived by ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Ralph Galliano; a sister, Linda Galliano Baudoin and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Abel Peter Galliano and Bertha Viola St.Pierre Galliano in addition to four siblings: Bobby Galliano, Morgan Galliano, Daniel Galliano, James Galliano and Herbert Galliano. Roy served our nation in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and retired from Cytec Industries. He volunteered for many years at East Jefferson General Hospital in the Cardiac Rehab Center. He was also a parishioner of Our Lady of Divine Providence Church and a member of the American Legion. He was also an avid bowler over 60 years. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place in the Resurrection Mausoleum located in Garden of Memories Cemetery. The online guestbook is available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetaire.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary