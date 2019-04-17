Roy Weldon Rupert, age 79, of Pensacola, Fl, passed away on 3/23/2019. He was born in New Orleans, La, to parents William and Patricia Rupert. Roy Rupert served our country in the US Navy and worked for United Gas Pipe Line (Koch Industries) for over 30 years. He was preceded in death by parents and two nephews William and Vincent Phillips. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Margaret Trapani Rupert, sons Brian W. (Deanna) Rupert and Jason A. (Laura) Rupert, three grandchildren Allison, Nathan and Roy, sisters Patricia Phillips and Mary Regan and brothers John E. Rupert (Caralen) and Ronald J. Rupert and 6 nieces and nephews. Services will be at Barrancas National Cemetery @ 12:30 pm. Trahan Funeral Home 850-438-6235 directing.
