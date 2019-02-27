Royal Osborne, Sr. entered eternal rest at his residence on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the age of 83. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. Royal was a retired Cement Finisher. Beloved husband of the late Ruthie Mae Osborne. Devoted father of Gwendolyn Osborne, Royal Osborne, Sr., Michael Osborne, Debbie Jackson, Kenneth Jackson, Sr., Rosalind Thomas, Bobby Lee Osborne, Ella Jones, Roy Osborne, Sr., June Dyer, Terry Lynn Smith, Treny Matthews, and Marvin Chaney. Son of the late Freddie, Sr. and Hattie Brown Osborne. Brother of Gloria Osborne, Jerry Osborne Hebert, Naomi Page, Viola Osborne Brown, Jackie Grow, Deloris, Violet, Hattie, and the late Freddie Osborne, Jr., Harry Osborne, Harold Osborne, also survived by 53 grandchildren, 113 great grandchildren, 20 great great grandchildren, and a host nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Thompson Temple Church of God in Christ and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Thompson Temple Church of God in Christ 1515 Whitney Ave. Gretna, LA on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Elder Keith E. Thornton, Sr. officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the above-named church. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary