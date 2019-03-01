Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rubin "Happy" Chandler. View Sign

Rubin "Happy" Chandler, U. S. Navy Retired, age 91, slipped the surly bonds of earth on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. He was predeceased by his first wife, Miriam Chandler, his parents, Timothy and Laura Chandler, his sister, Lillian Brown, and his brother, Robert Chandler. He is survived by his wife, Gwen, of Abita Springs, his daughter, Nancy Chandler Allen, his grandsons, Brent Edward Allen (Megan) and Kyle Garrett Allen, his great grandsons, Camden Edward Allen and Sawyer Melville Allen, all of Colorado Springs, Colorado, step children Scott Bordelon (Janice) of Covington, Les Bordelon (Sandra Dee) of New Iberia, and Michelle Guillot of Abita Springs. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, five step-grandchildren and two step-great grandchildren. Mr. Chandler was a World War II and Korean War veteran who served on the USS Bremerton and completed his career recruiting Navy pilots at colleges throughout the Southeastern United States. He retired in November 1965 at the beginning of the Vietnam War. He was also a retired Purchasing Agent for Hibernia Bank and a former member of the Purchasing Association. He was a member of the VFW Post 8720 in Abita Springs, the Lake Pontchartrain Sail and Power Squadron, and volunteered many hours at the Lakeview Hospital in Mandeville. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside burial with military honors at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Drive, Slidell, LA (Exit 80, I-12) on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 1:30 P.M.. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a in Hap's name.

