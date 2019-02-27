Ruby Bias Cain, age 91, a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, after Hurricane Katrina, passed at Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge, and Saturday, February 23, 2019. There will be a funeral Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Lawson-Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home, 511 W. Tobey Ave., Gonzales, LA 70737. Visitation on Friday 9:00 AM to service time. Burial will be in the Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary LA. Lawson-Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
