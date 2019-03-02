Ruby Gondron Drivon, age 98 of Metairie, passed away February 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Drivon, Sr. of New Orleans, Louisiana. Ruby is survived by her children, Harold Drivon, Jr., (Wenyin), Denise Pruitt (Mike), Claudia Johnson (Mark), and Michelle White (Travis). She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren, Michael Carson, Dayna and Alexander Johnson, Allison Pruitt, Adam Drivon, Afton and Devon White, and 5 step great-grandchildren. As a young woman, Ruby left Broussard, Louisiana to reside and work in San Francisco, California and Manhattan, New York, finally settling in New Orleans, Louisiana to marry Harold Drivon, Sr. After his passing, Ruby continued her travels to Africa, Austria, Germany, many American States, and twice to her beloved Paris. She retired from JCPenney at the age of 91, took delight in cooking and was very proud of her Cajun ancestry. Ruby loved to dance, listen to music, and was an avid reader. Her final years were spent in the home of daughter, Claudia and son-in-law, Mark Johnson. It was here that Ruby passed, with Claudia at her side. The family is eternally grateful for the loving care she received from Marie Reynard, her cherished caregiver, as well as from the staff of AmeraCare Hospice; Donna, Elnora, Lonnie, Teree, and Doreen. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana. Entombment will follow immediately at Metairie Cemetery - All Saints Mausoleum, 5100 Pontchartrain Expressway, New Orleans, Louisiana. Condolences for the family may be left at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 2 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary