Ruby Howard White departed this life at her residence on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the age of 76. She was a native of Gonzales, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. Beloved wife of the late Duncan White Sr. Devoted mother of Mannie (Denise) White Sr., Techia W. (Michael) Walker, Dana W. (Marcus) Chaisson, Duncan (Charboni) White Jr., and Garland (Meagan) White. Daughter of the late Rev. Joseph and Elonia Howard. Sister of LeBorah (Ervin) Jones the late Amelia (William) Anderson, Ophelia Wright, Olivia (Albert) Rogers, Essie (JW) Tyler, Shirley Howard and Joseph (Nancy) Howard Jr. Sister-in-law of Hattie Howard, Doris Payne, Ora Mae, and Mannie White, also survived by 13 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Second Zion Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration at Second Zion Baptist Church 6520 Second Zion Ave. Marrero, LA on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor James Nelson Brown- officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery -Westwego, LA Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 17, 2019