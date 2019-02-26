Ruby Lee Nelson left this earthly world to receive her wings on Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was born on July 19, 1927 to Willie Belle Hinton and Homer Colston in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She retired from Turo Shakespeare Nursing Home. Ruby was a lifelong dedicated member of Louisa Street Church of Christ. She was a great mother who loved her children unconditionally. She was a strong and dedicated woman. Ruby Lee was also a "Die Hard" sports fan. She especially loved her home teams, the New Orleans Saints and the Pelicans. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Arnel Nelson, Three daughters Wilberine, Cynthia and Augustine Nelson and one son, Erksine Nelson. She leaves to cherish her memories to her children; Dehavalland Johnson, Ruby Nell Nelson Dickerson (Manuel), Olivia, Veronica, Daphne, Arnel, Dwight, Kirk, Aubrey and Tyrone Nelson, 9 grandchildren; Andrea Pendleton, Andrew Steib (Pam), Gilya Honore' (Shane), Nicole Lightell, Chantrice Rogers (George), Leslie Daniel, Yrian Devore (Ingra), Lionel and Arnel Nelson III, 14 great grandchildren; Drewcilla, Nala, and Andrew T. Steib, Arron-Michael and Alex-Micah Pendleton, Shane Honore' Jr., Gavin and Jazlyn Rogers, Maurice Harris, Ra' Quan Sanders, Antionette, Jeremy, Justin and Cierra. Deceased also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral service on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Church of Christ 3644 Louisa Street New Orleans, LA at 10 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Bro. Preston Olive officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in New Orleans, LA. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary