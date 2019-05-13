|
|
Ruby Lee Walker departed this life at West Jefferson Medical Center on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the age of 62. She was a native of Hinds County, MS and a resident of Westwego, LA. Ruby was a manager with Azalea Bingo Hall. Devoted mother of Shawanda Haynes, Roosevelt (Kereitha) Walker, Jr., Quiana (Ernesto) Walker, and Tamika (Terrance) Walker. Daughter of the late Willie Ed and Panola B. Haynes. Granddaughter of the late Skinner and Martha Bradley. Sister of Richard Haynes, Sr., Pat (Lionel, Sr.) Williams, and Vera (William, Sr.) Coleman, also survived by 7 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Davis Mortuary Service 6820 Westbank Expressway Marrero, LA on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor William Coleman officiating. Visitation will begin a 9:00a.m. until service time at the parlor. Interment: Will Be Private. To view and sign the guestbook, please go www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 13 to May 15, 2019