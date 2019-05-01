Rudolph "Rudy" Anthony DeBose Sr. native of New Orleans, LA entered his heavenly home on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the age of 77. He was a graduate of Joseph S. Clark Senior High School; served four years, honorably, in the United States Air Force (1959-1963) and also attended Southern University at New Orleans. Rudy is survived by his sons, Rudolph A. DeBose Jr. (DeShon), Dwayne M. DeBose (Sabrina), and Mark D. DeBose Sr.; grandchildren, Shelbie Renee DeBose, Rudolph A. DeBose III (Story), Cameron M. DeBose, Cayden A. DeBose, Mark D. DeBose Jr. and great-grandson Zachary A. DeBose. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, George L. DeBose Jr., Lavania D. Soublet, Rose D. Stelly, Althea DeBose, Mirenda DeBose, Brenda D. Carter, Harmon DeBose Sr. (Carolyn), Gregory DeBose Sr. (Louise), Ermence D. Parent and Noel DeBose Sr. (Denise); as well as a host of nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, cousins, and friends. Rudy was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Ann Marie Gilyot DeBose, who passed away on February 9, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his parents George L. DeBose Sr. and Thelma Moore DeBose (Big Mama), brother Kirk P. DeBose, and sister Judy M. DeBose. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Maria Goretti Church, 7300 Crowder Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70127, on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. Visitation begins at 9:00 A.M. Interment, Mt. Olivet, New Orleans, LA. Please sign guestbook online: www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019