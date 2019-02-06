Rudolph "Rudy" Charles King passed away due to a tragic accident on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 3:26 PM at University Hospital, New Orleans, Louisiana. Born March 10, 1952, he was a proud lifelong resident of Golden Meadow, Louisiana. Beloved father of Addie King Martin (Jeremy), Joy King Guidry (Adam), and Jesse Dallas King. Devoted grandfather of Macy Rene'e Callais and Alexander Paul Guidry. Former husband of Mary Constransitch Chailland and husband of the late Susan Anselmi King. Son of the late Dr. Patricia King Bollinger and the late James Dallas King. Brother of James C. King (Ann), Charlotte King Brown (Roger), and Louis R. King. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Rudy was a professional painter for over 40 years. He was a founding and active member of Community Bible Church, and generously served his community by giving his time and various talents. Rudy was an avid gardener, enthusiastic fisherman, and devoted grandfather. He will always be remembered fondly. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Community Bible Church, 14757 East Main Street, Cut Off, Louisiana on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 AM until service time. The King family would like to cordially invite guests to celebrate Rudy's life at Community Bible Church's Family Life Center immediately following services. Arrangements are under the direction of Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, Information: 504-341-9421. Online condolences available at www.westsideleitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary