|
|
Rudolph "Bobbie" Thomas died unexpectedly, but peacefully at home on Monday, March 11, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana at the age of 70. Rudolph was born on February 11, 1949 to Genevia Thomas (Phillips) and Jeff Thomas.. He is survived by his daughter Ceta Thomas; siblings Marion Maxine Mckennie (Brown), Gail Marie Brown Scott (Joseph Scott), Sheryl Ann Brown Johnson (Richard Johnson), Kishana Chintell Brown Ramee, Ethel Marie Goodson (Thomas), Ruby Hall, and brother-in-law Bill Thompson of New Orleans. He is preceded in death by his parents Genevia and Jeff Thomas of Dayton, Texas, and Nathan Brown of New Orleans, siblings Jeff "Junior" Thomas, Jr., Travis "Boogey" Martin, Nathan "Menew" Brown, Rhonda Marie "Gwen" Thomas, Piper Jean Brown, and Shawn Brown, of New Orleans, Louisiana. All are welcome to celebrate Rudolph Bobbie Thomas' life on Saturday, March 23, 2019 for 1:30 p.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy, NOLA 70126. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Pastor Greg Broussard, officiating. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to https://www.gofundme.com/create/details/home-going-of-rudolph-quotbobbiequot-thomas, or CashApp Rhonda Brown at $RMBROWN4. Condolences can be sent to the GoFundMe. Online guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019