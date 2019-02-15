Russel A. Myrtue ("Russ"), of Kenner, LA passed away on February 13, 2019 due to complications from pneumonia. He was 80 years old. Russ was born in Smithland, Iowa on July 15, 1938 and graduated from Smithland High School prior to receiving a BS degree from Northwest Missouri State. Russ married Betty Ballard Myrtue on October 17, 1964 in Memphis, TN and they moved to Kenner in 1967. Russ and Betty owned and operated Kenner Dental Specialties for 25 years before retiring in 2005. He loved sports and was a devoted fan of the Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, New Orleans Saints and LSU, and spent countless hours following his favorite teams, win or lose. In his retirement he greatly enjoyed regular morning outings drinking coffee with Betty and his friends and following the stock market on a regular basis. Many good times were had by Russ and Betty over the years as they visited their favorite places along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. He is survived by Betty, his wife of 54 years; his son Mark and wife Lisa of Covington, LA and their children Matthew and Olivia; his daughter Andrea and husband Mike of Olympia, WA and their child Meredith; and his brothers Donald (Lorna), Dean (Karla), and Charlie. He was preceded in death by his sister Margaret and his parents Harry and Maurine. In keeping with his final wishes, there will be no funeral services. The family would like to express special thanks and gratitude to the staff of Waldon Health Care Center and to these physicians who helped with his care: Dr. Ijeoma Innocent, Dr. Fadi Hawawini, and Dr. Ronald French Jr. Special thanks to the 5th floor staff at Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner and the team at Compassus Hospice for their caring attentiveness to his needs. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary