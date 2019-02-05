Russell J. Arthur passed away on February 3, with his loving wife, Susan, by his side. He was born January 19, 1950, in New Orleans, LA, and lived in Mandeville, LA, for 55 years. He is preceded in death by his son, Brandon, his father, Melvin John Arthur Sr. and mother, Edna R. Arthur. He is survived by his wife of forty years, Susan E. Arthur, son Ian Arthur and wife Deanna; three grandchildren, Callie, Tyler, and Natalie. He also leaves brothers Melvin J. "Buster" Arthur Jr. (Priscilla), Mark L. Arthur (Karen), and sister Karen A. Viviano (Nick) and their children. He opened his home and heart to foreign exchange students, Detlef and Ansgar Seidler from Germany and Ilya Batura from Siberia who soon became family. After Russell graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University he joined the U. S. Army and was stationed in Italy where he acquired a love for traveling. On returning, Russell obtained an MBA from Southeastern and joined The Lockheed Martin Aerospace Program for thirty-five years. Russell had a successful career making many friends and touching lives around the world. He was a talented musician playing and singing in rock-n-roll bands throughout his life. He was also an inspiration to his three grandchildren and encouraged them to pursue their dreams and musical talents. He loved hunting, fishing and crabbing, spending days on Lake Pontchartrain with family and good friends. If you were lucky enough to be called friend, it was for life. He loved people for who they were, not their degree, position, or wealth. His friends included those from high school and college, astronauts, CEO's, doctors, musicians, and many others. He was never too busy to lend a helping hand. All you had to do was call and he would show up hammer and tools in hand. After retirement, Russell took Susie and "stormed the castles" of Germany, waltzed the Danube on a Viking Ship, took a 32-hour plane trip to Siberia but nothing compares to the forty years of "True Love." Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at 11:30 AM on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at E. J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 West 21st Avenue Covington, LA 70433. Visitation on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM and on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 9:30 AM until service time. Interment in Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, Florida 32256, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary