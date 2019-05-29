Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell J. Gauthreaux. View Sign Service Information Mothe Funeral Home Marrero 7040 Lapalco Blvd. Marrero , LA 70072 (504)-348-2010 Send Flowers Obituary

Russell J. Gauthreaux passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the age of 92. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley Guillot Gauthreaux; his son, Harry Gauthreaux; his parents, Aubin and Cora Gauthreaux; and 6 siblings. He is the loving father of Larry Gauthreaux (Debbie), Gary Gauthreaux (Gladys), and Pam Thibodeaux (Perry). He is the devoted grandfather of Jamie Lynn, Shelly (Tony), Khris (Crystal), Larry Jr., Barry (Frankie), Perry Jr. (Meghan), and Christopher (Bridget). He is the loving great- grandfather of Blair, Lexie, Garrett, Trent, Brooke, Olivia, Cambree, Evan, Lorenzo, Kane, John Paul, Adaline, and Ambrie. He is the loving great- great- grandfather of Ella, Kayle, Charlie, and Kimberly. He is the cherished brother of Hazel Duet, Roland Gauthreaux, and Leroy Gauthreaux. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A proud US Veteran and devoted family man, he enjoyed riding his marsh buggy and shopping at Walmart. Special thank you to the caring staff of Riverbend Nursing and Rehab Center and Harmony Hospice. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Saturday, June 1, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA. Interment to follow at 1:30 PM at St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, LA. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 1, 2019

