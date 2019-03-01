The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Ruth Ann Murphy Elmer, age 96 years at New Orleans, Louisiana on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Rev. Elmer was a native and lifelong resident of New Orleans and wife of the late Joseph C. Elmer. She is survived by her daughter, Ruth Elmer Dascomb of Metairie, granddaughter Kristin Dascomb Mazzola, M.D. and husband Robert Mazzola, M.D. and a great granddaughter, Lauren Gaida Grace Mazzola, all of Salt Lake City, UT. Rev. Elmer was a graduate of Ursuline Academy, and following her marriage was ordained into the ministry from Unity Ministerial School in Kansas City, MO. She shared pastoral responsibilities at Unity Temple of New Orleans with her mother, Ruth Murphy for over 60 years. The family extends a special thanks to Laura and all the lovely ladies at St. Anna's; also thanks to April Allen, Sonny Gee and Sonia Castro. A memorial service for Rev. Elmer will be held at Unity Temple, 3722 St. Charles Ave, New Orleans on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Unity Temple, 3722 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans, LA 70115. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com "When a good man goes, For years beyond our ken, The light he leaves behind him flows, Upon the paths of men" --Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 8, 2019
