Ruth Brown Perkins passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Wife of the late Jesse Perkins. Daughter of the late James and Virginia Toler Brown. Mother of Sharon Roberson and Trudy Jones. Sister of the late Sedonia B. Harris, Yvonne B. Green, Eddie, Lawrence, Charles and Raymond Brown, Sr. Grandmother of James Roberson, Damon Jones and the late Avian Gray. Also survived b y a host of great-grand children, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Priest and Parishioners of St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church are invited to attend the Visitation on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church, 2015 Louisiana Avenue from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment Providence Memorial Park. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019