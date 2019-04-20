Ruth went home to heaven on Friday April 12, 2019. She was born March 26, 1924, in Oskaloosa, IA. She was a resident of Baton Rouge and a former longtime resident of New Orleans. Ruth is survived by her son, Lucien "Joey" Joubert, Jr. and wife, Karen; daughter, Susan Joubert Wiebelt and husband, Andrew; granddaughters, Rebecca Wiebelt Paul, Lori Joubert Cherry, Nicole Joubert Pazos, and Brienne Joubert Thomson; grandson, Christopher Wiebelt; and eight great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lucien "Pay" Joubert, Sr.; infant grandson, Michael Joubert; parents, and two brothers. A private graveside service was held at Lakelawn Cemetery.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Joubert.
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-6831
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019