Ruth Kramer Christie passed away on Tuesday, May 22, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Raymond D. Christie. Mother of Karen E. Christie (Christian) and Keith M. Christie (Brenda); grandmother of Sean W. Christie, Ian M. Christie and Emma K. Christie; sister of Johanna K. Williams; daughter of the late Ferdinand and Agnes F. Kramer. Ruth was a graduate of Nicholls High School. She retired from South Central Bell as a service representative. She served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. John Catholic Church in Folsom, Louisiana. She enjoyed raising money for her church, cooking for others and sending care packages to her grandchildren living out of state. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans, on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1 PM. Visitation will begin at 11 AM. Interment will be private. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019