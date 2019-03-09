On Sunday May 22, 1927, Ruth M. Coleman was born to the late Mr. Lionel and Mrs. Joyce Coleman, in Osyka Mississippi. Ruth Coleman departed this life on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Baytown, Texas. Ruth Coleman leaves to cherish her memories, her sister: Irma Jean Banks; her two daughters: Tracy Whittington, and Ashley Williams; her grandchildren: Eddie L. Silas Jr., Michael Silas, Kendolyn Parish, Margaret Solomon, Kimberly Johnson, Dione L. Coleman, Angie James, Tracy McGee, Bernard Miles, Eddie T. Silas, Shannon Silas, Eric R. Silas, Tymarise Silas, Harry Johnson, Kenysin Johnson and Parilin Johnson Davis. She also has a host of nieces, nephews, great grandchildren, great great-grand and other family members and Friends. Ms. Coleman worked as a Home Health Companion. She was the Usher Board President of the Greater New Orleans Jurisdiction; there she was called "Missy" at the Penecostal Church of God in Christ. Madea loved helping others. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers and members of Prayer Tower Baptist Church are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Prayer Tower Baptist Church, 8708 Willow St., N.O.LA on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11:00am. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Interment: Lakelawn Metairie Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 1020 Virgil St., Gretna, LA 70053. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary