Ruth Marilyn Joseph departed this life on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Ruth is survived by her children James William III, Keith Sr. and Randy Joseph. She is also survived by a host of relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Luchien and Ruth Haynes, one sister Bobby Jean Jacob and one brother Luchies Haynes. Family and friends are invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration on Thursday, May 23, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Central Missionary Baptist Church, 1438 Alabo St., New Orleans, LA. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am. Pastor Byron Johnson, officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 23, 2019