Ruth Minor Mack "Auntie Kelly" entered into eternal rest on Tuesday February 26, 2019 at the age of 94. She leaves to cherish her memory, Beloved daughter, Felicia M. Stevenson. Three loving grandchildren, Tanisha Stevenson-Maye (Thernell), Trahon Stevenson (LaToya) and Theron Stevenson. Three great-grandsons, Zuri, J'Hari and Taysir Stevenson. One brother, Harry Minor (Gloria) and one sister, Roseana Stevens. One devoted Godson, Lionel Davis. She is also survived by a host of other loving relatives and friends. Mrs. Mack was preceded in death her parents, Herman and Ann Minor; Husband, Oscar H. Mack; fourteen siblings, Azelia, Gistand, Ellen, Ada, Asalee, Eshand, William, Maple, Almeanor, Annie, Etta, Jonas, Kate and Lawrence. Relatives and friends; Pastor, Officers and members of Rosemound Baptist Church, St. Francisville, LA, Beulah and First Emanuel Baptist Churches are invited to attend the funeral. A Celebration of Life honoring Mrs. Ruth Mack will be held at Rosemound Baptist Church, 11188 Old Laurel Hill Road. St.Francisville, LA 70775 on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 AM, Pastor Charles J. Southall, III, Officiating. Visitation 9 AM IN THE CHURCH. A Visitation will also be held in the Chapel of the Roses of Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home, 1615 St. Philip Street, New Orleans, LA 70116 on Friday, March 8, 2019 > From 5 PM until 7 PM. Guestbook Online:wwwcharbonnetfuneralhome.com Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504)581-4411 Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019