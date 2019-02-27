Ruth P. Woods was born on August 3, 1930 in Greensburg, LA to the late George and Ceola Perkins. Ruth peacefully transitioned in her home on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Ruth leaves behind to cherish her beautiful memories 7 children: Vernon (Gwen), Randolph, Jr. (Germaine), Judith, George, Ruth Marie, Ralph (Brenda), and Lisa (Chris Sr.); 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Verna Woods, a very special grandchild Erich Woods and her two sisters. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 10:00 am – 11:00 am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at The City of Love Church, 8601 Palmetto St., New Orleans, LA 70118. Bishop Lester Love officiating. Interment: Greenwood Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson, River Ridge, LA.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth P. Woods.
Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson Inc.
11112 Jefferson Hwy
River Ridge, LA 70123
(504) 469-2243
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019